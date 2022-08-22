Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As summer comes towards its end, many couples up-and-down the country are in the middle of preparations for one of the biggest days of their lives - their wedding.

A time which allows loved-up lovebirds to tie the knot, say the words ‘I do’ and become lifelong partners with their true love.

With just shy of four months remaining of the calendar year, wedding planning company Hitched has published a study focusing on the 156,000 ceremonies planned through them so far in 2022 and when the most popular days to get married are.

So what time of year has seen the most couples tie the knot in the UK this year? Which days of the week are the most popular? We have you covered with everything you must know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is the most popular date to get married in 2022?

The most popular date that couples have walked down the aisle has just passed.

Saturday, 20 August was statistically the most common day for wedding ceremonies.

In total, there were 3,515 weddings planned on that date.

What is the most popular weekend to get married in 2022?

The most popular weekend for wedding ceremonies is nearly upon us, as couples prepare to wed their significant other on August bank holiday weekend.

The weekend of 26 to the 28 August will see the most weddings happen over the course of a single weekend with 4,779 couples getting hitched.

Nearly one fifth of the total number of weddings in August - which is the most popular month for saying ‘I do’ - takes place on this weekend.

What days of the week are the most popular to get married on in 2022?

According to the Hitched study, the top three days of the week which have seen the highest number of wedding ceremonies in 2022 have been revealed.

Rather unsurprisingly, top of the pile is one of the days of the weekend, with Saturday seeing 78,860 weddings planned alone.