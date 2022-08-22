Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suzy Fenton has scooped £10,000 every month for one year after winning the Set For Life draw.

She found out her ticket matched the five main numbers on August 1, after chatting to work colleagues about what she would do if she won the lottery earlier that day.

The 44-year-old customer services administrator, of Wakefield, already has her winner wish list ready for the next 12 months.

Suzy Fenton, of Wakefield, has scooped £10,000 every month for one year after winning the Set For Life draw (Photo: Anthony Devlin/Camelot)

At the top of her list is a trip to see two of her closest online friends in Canada and Texas, who she has been gaming with for several years.

Having laser eye surgery, paying off bills and a dream holiday are also high on her list.

Suzy said: “I just could not believe my luck. I was literally sitting chatting in work with my colleagues about what we would all do if we won the lottery – not knowing that I was actually already a winner.

“I had bought my ticket online the previous weekend as I had spare funds in my National Lottery account.

Suzy is now planning the trip of a lifetime this year (Photo: Anthony Devlin/Camelot)

“I wasn’t really feeling my normal numbers so I decided to play numbers which I felt were lucky for me and close to my heart, such as birthdays and favourite numbers – and this certainly worked.”

Despite the draw taking place on the Monday evening, Suzy forgot to check her emails and National Lottery online account until two days later.

“I could not believe it when I checked,” she added.

"I just thought there had been a mistake but deep down I knew there couldn’t have been as I had played online so what I was seeing must be true.”

Suzy’s partner of 25 years initially thought she was joking when she said she thought she had won the lottery.

Winning at the height of a heatwave, the first thing Suzy bought was an air conditioning unit for her house.

She said: “This was obviously a super-practical purchase but something which was desperately needed – what perfect timing for me.

"I will always remember this amazing win arriving in time to keep me super cool in our record British summer.”

Suzy will continue working but plans to live the life of her dreams over the next 12 months – and beyond.

She was one of four lucky ticket-holders to bank the second tier prize and there were also two top prize winners, who won £10,000 every month for 30 years, in the same draw.

The Set For Life winning numbers for the draw on August 1 were; 7, 11, 19, 31, 47 and the Life Ball was 9.

Suzy said: “I love gaming online and I have met two lovely friends in Canada and Texas through this.

"We play all of the time and have been for the last five years but have never actually met. Now I cannot wait to fly out and meet them both.