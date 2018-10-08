Fish and chips return to Chapel Allerton as Nash's re-opens under new ownership

A popular chippy which closed in the summer is set to re-open under new management - with a trendy twist.

The former Nash's on Harrogate Road in Chapel Allerton shut in August after the family decided to sell the business, leaving the suburb without a fish and chip shop for the first time since the 1960s.

Now it has been taken over by new owners Izaak Brading and James Langley - who already run neighbouring hair salon MOD - who intend to re-open it as a fish restaurant and beer hall.

The building was purchased by local estate agents Stoneacre, who were keen to retain its heritage as a fish and chip shop.

The new business will be called Nash's Traditional Fisheries and Beer Hall, and is expected to open later this month.

Stoneacre said:

"Stoneacre purchased the property with the sole aim of retaining a fish and chip shop in the area. We loved the vision Izaak and James had with regards to the modern twist and we are sure the residents of Chapel Allerton will love the chippy."

It's not the only new opening in Chapel Allerton this autumn - Starbucks will unveil their outlet in the former Yorkshire Bank building at the end of the month and gastropub Black Market has already opened in Stratford House. A new three-storey bar is planned for Stainbeck Corner and proposals have also been revealed to pedestrianise part of Harrogate Road to form a public open space.