New Chapel Allerton bar and restaurant Black Market has an opening date

The latest addition to Chapel Allerton's food and drink scene has confirmed its opening date.

Black Market will open this Friday (September 28) in the Grade II-listed Stratford House on Stainbeck Lane.

Work to fit out the bar and restaurant began in the spring with an original opening planned for July, but delays to building work pushed the date back.

The pub will serve modern British cuisine with an emphasis on local produce.

The owners have promised a 'regularly changing menu with some daring flavour combinations'.

The building was previously occupied by sports bar The Manor, which closed in 2015. Part of the unit was then taken on by restaurant Buca di Pizza, which shut this summer due to difficult trading conditions. The owners of the business - which was renamed the Wellington Pizza Pub following a legal challenge by an American chain with the same name earlier this year - still have the lease on the site and are looking at alternative uses.

In the past Stratford House was home to a social club for the Serbian community.