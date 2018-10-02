Plans revealed for new three-storey bar and restaurant in Chapel Allerton

A businessman has applied to convert an area of vacant land in central Chapel Allerton into a new bar and restaurant.

An application has been submitted to build on scrubland between the former Yorkshire Bank building and a Chinese takeaway on Stainbeck Lane, which is currently obscured by a wall.

The proposals are not connected to the current conversion of the adjacent bank into a Starbucks coffee shop, which is due to open at the end of October.

If approved, the bar and restaurant would be built over three floors, which would also accommodate living accommodation for a manager.

The business, which would likely be leased to a tenant, has requested to open from 9am-midnight daily.

Design plans submitted as part of the planning application show that the building would have a glass frontage on all three storeys.

The plans are currently awaiting a decision from Leeds City Council planners.

Several objections from local residents have been submitted so far.