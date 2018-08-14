'End of an era' as popular north Leeds chippy to close

This weekend will see the closure of a popular fish and chip restaurant in a north Leeds suburb after nearly 60 years of trading.

The Original Nash’s Fish Restaurant will serve its last supper on Saturday, August 18, after 58 years at its Harrogate Road home.

The business is currently owned by Andy and Helen Crook who have run it for the last six years but said now is time to move on.

“We just decided that we wanted to sell. Ideally we would have sold it as a going concern to keep it going and someone would have bought it to run it as we have run it for years but as it is, the person who wanted to buy it, or who had the best offer, was someone who wanted it as a property to let. Which meant we had to bring it to an end and close it up as a business.

“It’s time for me to move on. We are obviously sad. It’s the end of an era. There are plenty of fish and chip shops in the vicinity but not in Chapel Allerton itself. Obviously we were at the heart of the community so we can understand why we will be missed.”

Andy and Helen took over the restaurant from Andy’s parents, Phil and Sian Crook, who ran it for nine years after buying it in 2002 from the original family owners who first opened a ‘Nash’s on Park Lane, Leeds, in the early 1920s, named after ‘Grandmother Nash’.

They went on to open the Chapel Allerton venue in 1960.

Andy Crook told the YEP this Saturday is their last day of business.

It is not yet known what the future is for the shop.