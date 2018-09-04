Plans to close road in Chapel Allerton and form pedestrianised 'public square' revealed

Proposals to pedestrianise a central area of Chapel Allerton and turn it into a public square have been confirmed.

Leeds City Council is now consulting on two different schemes to alter the traffic flow at Stainbeck Corner to accommodate a pedestrianised area.

Starbucks to open in former Yorkshire Bank building in Chapel Allerton

The area of road on the north side of the triangle where Harrogate Road and Stainbeck Lane meet - which has a willow tree at its centre - would be closed to traffic, and vehicles diverted along an alternative route.

Nash's closure leaves Chapel Allerton without a chippy for the first time since the 1960s

A letter to residents, sent by ward councillors Jane Dowson, Mohammed Rafique and Eileen Taylor, states:

“Taking all the comments from those events on board, highways officers have designed two schemes which we now want your view on before confirming which we will go with.”

The plans will be on show at two open events at Chapel Allerton Library on Wednesday, from 5pm to 7pm, and Saturday, from 11am to 1pm. Council officers will be on hand at both events to answer any questions.

Officers will also give a short presentation at the next Chapel Allerton Forum meeting at Seven Arts Centre on Monday, September 17 at 6pm.