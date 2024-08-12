Bradford Road Otley: Huge fire at scrapyard near Leeds as residents told to close windows and road closed

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 17:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A huge fire has broken out at a scrapyard in Otley, sending plumes of black smoke above the town.

The blaze, that was reported shortly after 3.30pm this afternoon (August 12), is at a site on Bradford Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A fire has been reported at a scrapyard on Bradford Road, Otley.A fire has been reported at a scrapyard on Bradford Road, Otley.
A fire has been reported at a scrapyard on Bradford Road, Otley. | Submitted

Firefighters from five stations across the region rushed to the scene earlier today and are currently battling the flames using foam and large jets.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Residents have been urged to keep their doors and windows closed as thick smoke continues to billow across the sky.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, bus services have been disrupted as a result of police closing Bradford Road. Operator First said that the number 34 to Otley would take the following route: Bradford Road, Burley Road, Bradford Road and Ilkey Road.

The service heading into Leeds will follow this diverted route: Westgate Roundabout, Ilkey Road, Bradford Road and Burley Road.

Footage, captured by resident Graham Yaffe and attached to this page, shows plumes of black smoke billowing above Otley.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice