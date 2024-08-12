Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge fire has broken out at a scrapyard in Otley, sending plumes of black smoke above the town.

The blaze, that was reported shortly after 3.30pm this afternoon (August 12), is at a site on Bradford Road.

A fire has been reported at a scrapyard on Bradford Road, Otley. | Submitted

Firefighters from five stations across the region rushed to the scene earlier today and are currently battling the flames using foam and large jets.

Residents have been urged to keep their doors and windows closed as thick smoke continues to billow across the sky.

Meanwhile, bus services have been disrupted as a result of police closing Bradford Road. Operator First said that the number 34 to Otley would take the following route: Bradford Road, Burley Road, Bradford Road and Ilkey Road.

The service heading into Leeds will follow this diverted route: Westgate Roundabout, Ilkey Road, Bradford Road and Burley Road.

Footage, captured by resident Graham Yaffe and attached to this page, shows plumes of black smoke billowing above Otley.