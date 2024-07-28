Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A huge fire has engulfed a derelict building in Leeds, as neighbours have been told to keep their doors and windows closed and people urged to avoid the area.

The blaze, that was reported shortly after 5am this morning (July 28), is ongoing at a building at Canal Mills in Armley.

Police have cordoned off a stretch of the canal after a fire engulfed an abandoned building in Armley. | National World

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said that 12 crews have been sent to the incident, as the operation to control the blaze continues.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters from across West Yorkshire are currently tackling a large building fire at Canal Mills in Armley, Leeds.

“Residents in Armley and Leeds City Centre are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the heavy smoke from the fire.

“Additionally, the public is urged to avoid the area if possible, due to the large amount of emergency vehicles dealing with the incident.”