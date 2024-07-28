Armley fire: Live as huge blaze engulfs derelict building at Canal Mills in Leeds as people told to avoid area
The blaze, that was reported shortly after 5am this morning (July 28), is ongoing at a building at Canal Mills in Armley.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said that 12 crews have been sent to the incident, as the operation to control the blaze continues.
A spokesperson said: “Firefighters from across West Yorkshire are currently tackling a large building fire at Canal Mills in Armley, Leeds.
“Residents in Armley and Leeds City Centre are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the heavy smoke from the fire.
“Additionally, the public is urged to avoid the area if possible, due to the large amount of emergency vehicles dealing with the incident.”
Fire engulfs abandoned building in Armley
Buses diverted
Buses are being diverted as a result of the blaze.
Operator First said that services 72 and X6 will go via Branch Road and Ledgard Way, to Canal Road and Viaduct Road in both directions until further notice.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service issue statement
A statement has been issued by the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, as crews continue to tackle the blaze.
