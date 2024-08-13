Otley scrapyard fire: Emergency services issue update after major blaze at town near Leeds

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 13th Aug 2024, 14:39 BST
Emergency crews have issued an update following a major blaze at a scrapyard in Otley.

The fire on Bradford Road at a scrapyard between Otley and Menston started at 3.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) and crews from across the region attended to tackle the blaze.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have today said that the blaze was fully out in the early hours of this morning and that crews are still at the scene trying to establish a cause.

Graham Yaffe was hosting a tea party when the fire started near OtleyGraham Yaffe was hosting a tea party when the fire started near Otley
Graham Yaffe was hosting a tea party when the fire started near Otley | Graham Yaffe

West Yorkshire Police have said that there are no suspicious circumstances and a member of staff at the scrapyard has said that no one was harmed.

Residents were urged to keep their doors and windows closed as thick smoke billowed across the sky.

Bradford Road was also closed as the incident was dealt with by emergency crews and buses were disrupted.

Footage, captured by resident Graham Yaffe and attached to this page, shows plumes of black smoke billowing above Otley.

