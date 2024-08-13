Otley scrapyard fire: Emergency services issue update after major blaze at town near Leeds
The fire on Bradford Road at a scrapyard between Otley and Menston started at 3.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) and crews from across the region attended to tackle the blaze.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have today said that the blaze was fully out in the early hours of this morning and that crews are still at the scene trying to establish a cause.
West Yorkshire Police have said that there are no suspicious circumstances and a member of staff at the scrapyard has said that no one was harmed.
Residents were urged to keep their doors and windows closed as thick smoke billowed across the sky.
Bradford Road was also closed as the incident was dealt with by emergency crews and buses were disrupted.
Footage, captured by resident Graham Yaffe and attached to this page, shows plumes of black smoke billowing above Otley.