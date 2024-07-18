Sherburn-in-Elmet: Aircraft misses runway and crashes into trees near Leeds - everything we know so far
Multiple emergency services rushed to a wooded area close to Sherburn-in-Elmet airfield on Wednesday around 5.30pm (July 17), after an aeroplane “missed the runway” and crashed into the trees.
Here’s everything we know so far regarding the incident...
What happened?
A small two-seater aircraft crashed off the runway at Sherburn Aero Club on Wednesday around 5.30pm (July 17).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service sent crews from Selby and Tadcaster who used “small tools” to disconnect the battery of the plane.
Was anyone injured?
Both occupants made it out of the aeroplane and were looked after by paramedics at the scene.
They were later transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Is an investigation underway?
North Yorkshire Police, who attended the scene, have confirmed that the incident has been referred to the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB).
The AAIB is a branch of the Department for Transport (DfT) that investigates civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents in the UK.
What has Sherburn Aero Club said regarding the incident?
Dave Salt from Sherburn Aero Club issued a statement on Thursday, thanking the emergency response teams who rushed to the incident.
He said: “At this time, we would like to express our gratitude to the emergency response teams and all parties involved for their prompt action and support.”
