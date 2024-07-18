Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A small aeroplane made a dramatic landing on Wednesday after missing a runway in the outskirts of Leeds.

Emergency services rushed to the Sherburn-in-Elmet airfield yesterday (Wednesday, July 18) afternoon after a two seater aircraft missed the runway and crashed into trees.

Both occupants made it out of the aeroplane safely with minor injuries and were looked after by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service sent crews from Selby and Tadcaster who used “small tools” to disconnect the battery of the plane.

Yorkshire Evening Post has reached out to Sherburn Aero Club for a comment.