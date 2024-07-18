Sherburn-in-Elmet: Club issues statement expressing 'gratitude to emergency response' after 'visiting light aircraft' crash

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Jul 2024, 11:51 BST
Sherburn Aero Club has issued a statement thanking emergency services after a plane crash near its airfield.

Two people were taken to hospital yesterday (Wednesday July 17) after their two-seater aircraft missed the runway at the Sherburn airfield and crashed into trees in a wooded area.

The incident, which occurred around 5.30pm, is currently being investigated by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

Dave Salt from Sherburn Aero Club issued a statement on Thursday, thanking the emergency response teams who rushed to the incident.

He said: “Yesterday evening, a visiting light aircraft conducted an off-site landing near Sherburn Airfield. We are pleased to report that both occupants of the aircraft are in good health and sustained no injuries during this incident.

“The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been notified in accordance with established protocols.

“At this time, we would like to express our gratitude to the emergency response teams and all parties involved for their prompt action and support.”

