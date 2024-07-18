Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An “Air Accident Investigation” has been launched after a plane crash in the outskirts of Leeds.

Multiple emergency services rushed to a wooded area close to Sherburn-in-Elmet airfield on Wednesday around 5.30pm (July 17), after an aeroplane “missed the runway” and crashed into the trees.

The two occupants made it out of the aircraft and were taken to hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Bruce Rollinson/National World

North Yorkshire Police, who attended the scene, have confirmed that the incident has been referred to the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB).

The AAIB is a branch of the Department for Transport (DfT) that investigates civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents in the UK.

A spokesperson for the AAIB told the YEP: “An accident involving a light aircraft which occurred near Sherburn airfield yesterday was notified to the AAIB.

“An investigation has begun.”