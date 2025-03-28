Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued an update after a body was found in Leeds city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services swarmed the scene in Leeds city centre this morning after reports that a body had been found near the Leeds-Liverpool canal.

A large cordon was put in place and police have now issued an update. Here’s everything we know so far...

The police cordon has officially been lifted on Whitehall Road. | NW

What happened?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A significant police presence was put in place after a man was found dead near the Leeds-Liverpool canal.

Photos from the scene showed multiple police vans stationed along the route, with officers guarding a cordoned-off entrance to the canal’s towpath.

Where and when did this happen?

Police were called to Whitehall Road at 7.48am this morning, (Friday, March 28), at the junction with Globe Road, to reports that a body had been found.

A scene was put in place as enquiries began to establish the circumstances.

What has West Yorkshire Police said?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an update provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, a force spokesperson said: “At 7.48am this morning, police were called to Whitehall Road where a man had been found deceased.

“A scene was put in place which has since been removed. Enquiries are ongoing but the death is not believed to be suspicious.”

Has the cordon been lifted?

The police cordon was officially lifted on Whitehall Road shortly after 2pm this afternoon.

Traffic, which was moving slowly as a result of the heavy police presence, has now returned to normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said?

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “I can confirm we did have crews there earlier, but we have left the scene.

“We were initially called to reports of a person near the water. This is a West Yorkshire Police led incident.”