Whitehall Road: Body found in Leeds city centre as police swarm scene and seal off canal
It comes after a body was found early this morning (March 28) at Whitehall Road, near the junction with Globe Road.
A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances. Three police vans are currently stationed on Whitehall Road close to the canal.
There is currently no information on when the cordon will be lifted. Police remain at the scene guarding the blocked-off entrance.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 7.48 this morning police were called to Whitehall Road at the junction with Globe Road where a man had been found deceased.
“A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”
Body found in Leeds city centre
Huge police presence at scene as cordon remains in place
Footage shows a significant police presence at the scene as enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.
Pedestrians turned away - Leeds Liverpool Canal closed
The entrance to the Leeds Liverpool Canal remains cordoned off, with police preventing pedestrians from accessing the towpath.
Officers at the scene are turning people away, after the body was found this morning. Three police vans remain stationed on Whitehall Road as the situation unfolds.
Traffic moving slowly on Whitehall Road
Traffic is moving slowly along Whitehall Road as police maintain a significant presence near the junction with Globe Road.
The entrance to the Leeds Liverpool Canal is still cordoned off, with officers at the scene.
Drivers are navigating around the police vehicles, while pedestrians are being turned away from the towpath entrance.
Fire service confirms crews were called to 'person near water'
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that crews were called to the scene on Whitehall Road earlier today, following “reports of a person near the water”.
A spokesperson said: “I can confirm we did have crews there earlier, but we have left the scene. We were initially called to reports of a person near the water. This is a West Yorkshire Police led incident.”
Police cordon lifted on Whitehall Road
The police cordon has officially been lifted on Whitehall Road, located next to the Leeds-Liverpool canal.
Police had maintained a significant presence near the junction with Globe Road for the majority of this morning as detectives worked to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.
