Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are responding to an incident in Leeds city centre, with officers cordoning off an entrance to the canal towpath.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after a body was found early this morning (March 28) at Whitehall Road, near the junction with Globe Road.

Police are responding to an incident in Leeds city centre, with officers cordoning off an entrance to the canal towpath. | National World

A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances. Three police vans are currently stationed on Whitehall Road close to the canal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is currently no information on when the cordon will be lifted. Police remain at the scene guarding the blocked-off entrance.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 7.48 this morning police were called to Whitehall Road at the junction with Globe Road where a man had been found deceased.

“A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”