Photos from the scene show multiple police vans stationed along the road, with officers guarding a cordoned-off entrance to the towpath near the junction with Globe Road.
West Yorkshire Police was called to the scene shortly before 8am after the body was discovered.
A scene is in place as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.
The entrance to the canal remains closed to pedestrians, with no update yet on when the cordon will be lifted.
Our pictures show the scale of the police response as the investigation continues –
