10 pictures from police scene at Whitehall Road as body found in Leeds city centre near canal

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 12:11 BST

A significant police presence remains on Whitehall Road this afternoon (March 28), after a man was found dead near the Leeds Liverpool Canal.

Photos from the scene show multiple police vans stationed along the road, with officers guarding a cordoned-off entrance to the towpath near the junction with Globe Road.

West Yorkshire Police was called to the scene shortly before 8am after the body was discovered.

A scene is in place as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

The entrance to the canal remains closed to pedestrians, with no update yet on when the cordon will be lifted.

Our pictures show the scale of the police response as the investigation continues –

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 7.48 this morning police were called to Whitehall Road at the junction with Globe Road where a man had been found deceased."

