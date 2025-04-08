Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters responded to extinguish a fire at a row of shops in Leeds early Tuesday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At just after 2am this morning (April 8), the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call about an unknown fire on Domestic Street in Holbeck.

Upon arrival, the initial crews discovered that it was a building fire, prompting the deployment of four fire engines and an aerial appliance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fire broke out on Domestic Street in the early hours of Tuesday. | Tony Johnson/National World

After further investigation, two additional fire engines were requested, and police along with ambulance staff arrived to support the firefighters.

The blaze is now under control, with one fire engine, as well as teams from Northern Gas and Northern Powergrid still present at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police officers assisted with scene management and road closures during the incident, and no injuries have been reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 02.18 this morning to reports of a fire at a building on Domestic Street in Holbeck.

"We sent six crews plus the aerial ladder (Leeds x2, Hunsletx2, Odsal, Killingbeck, Bradford).

Crews remain at the scene alongside police and agency partners. | Tony Johnson/National World

"Firefighters used the aerial, breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish this.

"There were no reports of any injuries - some surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution.

"One crew remains at the scene now making the area safe alongside partner agencies."