Domestic Street, Holbeck: Blaze rips through row of shops as firefighters respond in Leeds suburb
At just after 2am this morning (April 8), the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call about an unknown fire on Domestic Street in Holbeck.
Upon arrival, the initial crews discovered that it was a building fire, prompting the deployment of four fire engines and an aerial appliance.
After further investigation, two additional fire engines were requested, and police along with ambulance staff arrived to support the firefighters.
The blaze is now under control, with one fire engine, as well as teams from Northern Gas and Northern Powergrid still present at the scene.
West Yorkshire Police officers assisted with scene management and road closures during the incident, and no injuries have been reported.
A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 02.18 this morning to reports of a fire at a building on Domestic Street in Holbeck.
"We sent six crews plus the aerial ladder (Leeds x2, Hunsletx2, Odsal, Killingbeck, Bradford).
"Firefighters used the aerial, breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish this.
"There were no reports of any injuries - some surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution.
"One crew remains at the scene now making the area safe alongside partner agencies."
