An elderly man suffered smoke inhalation after a house fire broke out in Leeds.

The blaze, that was reported shortly after 10pm last night (March 23), happened at a property on Somerdale Grove in Bramley.

It saw two crews rush to the scene, but the fire had gone out by the time they arrived.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the blaze was “small” and said that crews gave first aid to an elderly man suffering the effects of smoke inhalation until the arrival of an ambulance.

They added that a smoke alarm had already been fitted and was working at the time of the incident.