Somerdale Grove Bramley: Elderly man receives emergency treatment after house fire in Leeds

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 07:21 BST
An elderly man suffered smoke inhalation after a house fire broke out in Leeds.

The blaze, that was reported shortly after 10pm last night (March 23), happened at a property on Somerdale Grove in Bramley.

An elderly man suffered smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a house on Somerdale Grove in Bramley, Leeds, on the evening of March 23, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed.placeholder image
An elderly man suffered smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a house on Somerdale Grove in Bramley, Leeds, on the evening of March 23, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed. | Google/National World

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It saw two crews rush to the scene, but the fire had gone out by the time they arrived.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the blaze was “small” and said that crews gave first aid to an elderly man suffering the effects of smoke inhalation until the arrival of an ambulance.

They added that a smoke alarm had already been fitted and was working at the time of the incident.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice