Emergency services rushed to the scene at Candle House near Wharf Approach shortly before 6pm last night (Tuesday, March 11) after a blaze engulfed parts of the building.

Police urged motorists to avoid travelling into the area, as roads were affected by the incident.

The fire is reported to have broken out on the 11th floor with six emergency crews attending plus support teams.

Fresh pictures this morning shows the extend of the damage done to the exterior of the building...

