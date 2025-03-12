Candle House fire: 15 dramatic pictures from scene after blaze erupts from Leeds city centre tower block

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 12th Mar 2025, 11:50 BST

A fire broke out in a Leeds city centre tower block last night.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Candle House near Wharf Approach shortly before 6pm last night (Tuesday, March 11) after a blaze engulfed parts of the building.

Police urged motorists to avoid travelling into the area, as roads were affected by the incident.

The fire is reported to have broken out on the 11th floor with six emergency crews attending plus support teams.

Fresh pictures this morning shows the extend of the damage done to the exterior of the building...

The blaze, at Candle House near Wharf Approach, prompted a significant emergency services response.

The blaze, at Candle House near Wharf Approach, prompted a significant emergency services response.

The blaze, at Candle House near Wharf Approach, prompted a significant emergency services response.

The blaze, at Candle House near Wharf Approach, prompted a significant emergency services response.

The blaze, at Candle House near Wharf Approach, prompted a significant emergency services response.

The blaze, at Candle House near Wharf Approach, prompted a significant emergency services response.

