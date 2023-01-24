Domestic Street Holbeck incident: Kirklees man charged with outraging public decency and indecent exposure following Leeds incident
A man has been charged with outraging public decency and indecent exposure following an incident in Leeds.
The man, from Kirklees, was charged following an incident on Domestic Street in Holbeck. Police have confirmed he has been bailed to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court in March.
A statement posted on the West Yorkshire Police – Leeds South Facebook page yesterday (January 23) read: “Following an incident on Domestic Street, Holbeck, a male from the Kirklees area was charged over the weekend with outraging public decency & indecent exposure. He has been bailed to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court in March.”