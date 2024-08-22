Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating the murder of a parcel delivery driver in Leeds earlier this week have named a suspect they urgently want to trace.

Officers are appealing for any information from the public that will assist in finding Eddie Hampshire, aged 24, from Belle Isle, Leeds, who is wanted on suspicion of murder after the death of Claudio-Carol Kondor.

According to West Yorkshire Police, Hampshire is still believed to be in the Leeds area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are appealing for information from the public to help locate Eddie Hampshire, aged 24, from Belle Isle, Leeds, who is wanted on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of Claudiu-Carol Kondor. | WYP

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 32-year-old man from Leeds was arrested last night (August 21) on suspicion of murder and remains in custody while detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continues their investigation.

Mr Kondor, aged 42, from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene on Heights Drive in Wortley on Tuesday evening (August 20) after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen on Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “The investigation into Mr Kondor’s murder is progressing at pace and we are now appealing for information from the public to help trace Eddie Hampshire as a suspect for his murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate him, following the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder last night, and we need to hear urgently from anyone who has seen Hampshire or who has any information that could assist in securing his arrest.”

Any live sightings of Hampshire should be reported to officers immediately via 999.

Anyone with any other information that could assist in finding him is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

Information, including footage, can be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/13XM020119P03-PO1