Wortley: Police name man wanted for suspected murder after a delivery driver was killed in Leeds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers are appealing for any information from the public that will assist in finding Eddie Hampshire, aged 24, from Belle Isle, Leeds, who is wanted on suspicion of murder after the death of Claudio-Carol Kondor.
According to West Yorkshire Police, Hampshire is still believed to be in the Leeds area.
A 32-year-old man from Leeds was arrested last night (August 21) on suspicion of murder and remains in custody while detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continues their investigation.
Mr Kondor, aged 42, from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene on Heights Drive in Wortley on Tuesday evening (August 20) after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen on Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “The investigation into Mr Kondor’s murder is progressing at pace and we are now appealing for information from the public to help trace Eddie Hampshire as a suspect for his murder.
“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate him, following the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder last night, and we need to hear urgently from anyone who has seen Hampshire or who has any information that could assist in securing his arrest.”
Any live sightings of Hampshire should be reported to officers immediately via 999.
Anyone with any other information that could assist in finding him is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat
Information, including footage, can be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/13XM020119P03-PO1