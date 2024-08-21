Wortley murder: 14 pictures from scene as police investigate delivery driver death in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2024, 15:15 BST

Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a delivery driver in Leeds.

At 6.51pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 20), officers were called to reports of a man found seriously injured in an incident involving a van in Heights Drive, Wortley.

Officers attended and found the victim unconscious with members of the public trying to help him. He was given emergency treatment by ambulance staff but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Initial enquiries suggest the victim, aged in his forties, had delivered a package to an address and had returned to his van to find a male attempting to steal it.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation has been asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by calling 101, quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080, or reporting online via the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information, including footage, can be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have launched a murder investigation.

Initial enquiries suggest the victim, aged in his forties, had delivered a package to an address about half a mile away.

He returned to his van to find a male attempting to steal it.

When he tried to stop them, they drove off at speed with the victim only partly in the passenger door of the vehicle.

The van was recovered in Highlands Walk, Belle Isle, a short time later.

The incident was reported shortly before 7pm last night (August 20).

