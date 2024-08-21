At 6.51pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 20), officers were called to reports of a man found seriously injured in an incident involving a van in Heights Drive, Wortley.

Officers attended and found the victim unconscious with members of the public trying to help him. He was given emergency treatment by ambulance staff but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Initial enquiries suggest the victim, aged in his forties, had delivered a package to an address and had returned to his van to find a male attempting to steal it.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation has been asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by calling 101, quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080, or reporting online via the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information, including footage, can be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal.

