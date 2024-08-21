Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating the death of a delivery driver in Leeds.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have launched a murder investigation following the death during an apparent theft of his van in Wortley.

Officers attended and found the victim unconscious with members of the public trying to help him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was given emergency treatment by ambulance staff but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Here’s everything we know so far...

Police were called to reports of a man found seriously injured. | James Hardisty

What happened?

Initial enquiries suggest the victim, aged in his forties, had delivered a package to a nearby address at about 6.45pm.

He is believed to have returned to his van to find a male attempting to steal it.

When he tried to stop them, they drove off at speed with the victim only partly in the passenger door of the vehicle.

Where and when did this happen?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called to an incident on Heights Drive, Wortley at 6.51pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 20).

The van, a plain silver Ford Transit Cargo, was in collision with two parked cars in Heights Drive and was driven away leaving the victim injured in the street, between the junctions of Heights Way and Heights Bank.

As a result of enquiries, the van was recovered in Highlands Walk, Belle Isle, a short time later.

Have there been any arrests?

No arrests are understood to have been made at this stage.

Extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and identify the person responsible are underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim’s family are said to have been informed but police are not yet in a position to release his identity.

What have police said?

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “Our investigation remains at an early stage but, based on what we currently know, this appears to be a truly shocking incident where the victim has been killed while going about his business as a parcel delivery driver.

“His family has been informed and they are completely devastated about what has happened. We are working to support them at what is a really difficult time and are doing everything we can to get them the answers they need.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses but are still very keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What should I do if I have any information?

Police are asking residents to check their dashcam, doorbell and home CCTV footage to see if they have caught anything that could assist the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation has been asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by calling 101, quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080, or reporting online via the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information, including footage, can be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal.