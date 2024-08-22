Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested following the death of a delivery van driver in Leeds.

A 32-year-old man, from Leeds, was arrested last night on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of Claudiu-Carol Kondor.

Mr Kondor, aged 42, from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on Tuesday evening after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

The arrested man remains in custody and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to progress the investigation.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080 or online via the 101LiveChat.

Information, including footage, can be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/13XM020119P03-PO1.