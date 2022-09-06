Two men jailed after gun incident in Girlington area of Bradford last year
Two men have been handed prison sentences following a firearms discharge in Bradford last year.
The incident relates to a vehicle that was shot at on Blythe Avenue on September 25 in 2021.
Damage to the victim’s vehicle was found to be consistent with a firearms discharge but nobody was injured.
Aadil Mahboob, 30, of Chellow Dene View and Qaasim Deen, 27, of Fagley Terrace were both found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
However, the jury found them both not guilty of attempted murder.
Mr Mahboob was given a custodial sentence of 13 years and three months, meanwhile Mr Deen was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell of Bradford CID said: “We welcome the sentence handed down today to Mahboob and Deen, this was a targeted attack, luckily no one was injured but the consequences could have easily been much worse.”