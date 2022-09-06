News you can trust since 1890
Two men jailed after gun incident in Girlington area of Bradford last year

Two men have been handed prison sentences following a firearms discharge in Bradford last year.

By Tom Coates
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:45 am

The incident relates to a vehicle that was shot at on Blythe Avenue on September 25 in 2021.

Damage to the victim’s vehicle was found to be consistent with a firearms discharge but nobody was injured.

Aadil Mahboob, 30, of Chellow Dene View and Qaasim Deen, 27, of Fagley Terrace were both found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

However, the jury found them both not guilty of attempted murder.

Mr Mahboob was given a custodial sentence of 13 years and three months, meanwhile Mr Deen was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell of Bradford CID said: “We welcome the sentence handed down today to Mahboob and Deen, this was a targeted attack, luckily no one was injured but the consequences could have easily been much worse.”

