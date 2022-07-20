Police hunting masked robber armed with 'gun' who struck at north Leeds shops

At around 8pm last night, a man who was reportedly armed with a handgun demanded cash from the till at the Premier Store on Lidgett Lane in Roundhay last night.

Police said he left the scene in a white Audi A1 having taken the keys from a member of the public.

The police are asking for anyone with information to come forward. Image: Google Street View

And shortly after, the One Stop store on Chandos Gardens was targeted and a man of a similar description demanded money from the till.

Although he left empty-handed, there was a struggle with a member of staff during which the One Stop employee was assaulted.

The staff member had to be treated for a head injury by a paramedic following the struggle.

The suspect has been described as a black male between the ages of 35 and 40 and standing at around 5ft 6-7ins tall. He has been described as having a skinny build and wore a black face mask, black clothing and a blue baseball cap.

Detective Inspector Mark Tester, of Leeds District CID, said: “These offences have occurred within minutes of each other. We are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed any part of these incidents or has potentially seen the stolen vehicle following these offences.”