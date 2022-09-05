News you can trust since 1890
Man arrested in connection with serious sexual assault in Leeds city centre

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in Leeds city centre.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 5th September 2022, 2:59 pm
At 2:17am today (September 5), police were alerted to a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman that occurred under a railway arch on the Church Lane footpath that runs between Kirkgate and York Street.

The arrested man is now in custody, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed in an official statement.

The arrested is man is now in custody. Image: Google Street View

Detectives from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are carrying out enquiries and a scene is in place.