Man arrested in connection with serious sexual assault in Leeds city centre

At 2:17am today (September 5), police were alerted to a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman that occurred under a railway arch on the Church Lane footpath that runs between Kirkgate and York Street.

The arrested man is now in custody, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed in an official statement.

The arrested is man is now in custody. Image: Google Street View