Prison officer had his fingers 'amputated' by inmate who slammed cell door on his hand at HMP Leeds

Suliman Shah was locked up for more than three years after a court heard how he was also involved in separate attacks on his mother and a police officer.

Leeds Crown Court heard the Armley jail officer was left with life-changing injuries during the incident on March 21, 2019.

David Povall, prosecuting, said Shah was a serving prisoner at the time of the offence.

Suliman Shah was jailed for three years and ten months over an attack on a HMP Leeds officer who lost fingers when a cell door was slammed on his hand.

At 9am all prisoners on Shah's wing were told to return to their cells following a safety alert as an inmate was on the landing safety netting.

Shah refused to return to his cell and argued that he was not required to.

Three officers then tried to usher Shah into his cell but he resisted.

He was restrained and moved into the cell.

Mr Povall said Shah managed to "twist himself" behind the cell door and then either pushed or kicked it with force.

One of the officers had his hand on the door frame at the time.

The prosecutor said: "When the door slammed shut it trapped the officer's hand between the hinge and the frame.

"The effect was the immediate traumatic amputation of his left little finger and the almost complete amputation of the upper ring finger."

The officer underwent surgery to attempt to reattach part of the ring finger but it was unsuccessful.

He also suffered permanent loss of his little finger.

The court heard Shah kicked a police officer in the groin after he was arrested at his home and taken into custody on January 15 this year.

Shah, 29, of Edderthorpe Street, Bradford, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

He was found guilty of an offence of common assault upon his mother after a trial.

Jurors heard how he slapped the woman across the face after she tried to stop him from taking drugs in her home.

Catherine Walker, mitigating, said Shah had made a complaint that he was being bullied in prison the day before he caused the injuries to the officer.