Bradford man charged with attempted murder in relation to alleged incident which left woman with stab injuries

A man from Bradford has been charged with attempted murder.

By Tom Coates
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 11:47 am
Updated Saturday, 13th August 2022, 12:03 pm

Mohammed Ali, of Amberley Court, has been charged in relation to an alleged incident on Cornwall Road on August 11 which left a woman with non-life threatening stab injuries.

The 57-year-old was due to appear before Bradford Magistrates Court this morning (Saturday, August 13) having been detained overnight in police custody.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed enquiries by Bradford District CID into the incident remain ongoing. Image: Google Street View

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed in a statement that enquiries by Bradford District CID into the incident remain ongoing.