Paul Mbwasse, 18, of Walpole Road, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield; Karlson Ogie, 18, of Bierley House Avenue, Bierley, Bradford; Karl Belinga, 19, of Brendon Walk, Holme Wood, Bradford, and Brandon Paradzai, 19, of Coleshill Way, Bierley, Bradford, have been charged with the murder of Trust Junior Jordan Gangata.

Trust, who was known as TJ, was stabbed and fatally wounded during an incident at a house party in Salisbury Grove, Armley, in the early hours of Sunday March 19. His family has described him as a “bright light to many”, while Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College said he was a “friendly, sociable, and kind student who always contributed positively in class.”

All four men were remanded into custody. They will appear before Leeds Crown Court on Friday when it is expected that they will enter pleas and any bail applications will be heard.