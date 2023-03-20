It has been confirmed Trust Junior Jordan Gangata, known to his family and friends as TJ, was the boy fatally wounded at a house on Salisbury Grove in Armley in the early hours of yesterday (March 19).

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of his murder. The men - an 18-year-old from Huddersfield and three men, one aged 18 and two aged 19, from Bradford – remain in custody. Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes said: “Trust’s family are going through an incredibly difficult time, and we have specially trained family liaison officers supporting them. We are keeping them fully updated as we continue to progress the investigation into his murder, with the four men we have arrested remaining in custody.

“Trust’s family have asked that people respect their privacy as they try to come to terms with having him taken from them in such sudden and violent circumstances. We continue to appeal for anyone who was at the party where Trust was attacked and who has any information that could assist the investigation to come forward and tell us what they know.”

A scene is still in place around the Salisbury Grove address as police carry out forensic examination and specialist searches. Anyone with information related to the incident has been asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting Operation Pedalbourne reference 13230154405, or online. Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

