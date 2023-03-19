Police received reports of a disturbance at a house in Salisbury Grove, Armley, at 2.48am on Sunday morning, where a party involving a large number of people had been taking place.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service also responded following reports of a man having been stabbed at the address. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are treating his death as murder and speaking to the YEP local residents expressed their horror over a “young life cut short”.

Speaking to the YEP local residents expressed their horror over a “young life cut short”.

One neighbour said: “It’s just so sad. Another young life cut short and his poor family – on Mother’s Day as well. He was probably just out having a good time on a Saturday night and this happens.

"Just a kid with his whole life ahead of him who will unfortunately now become another knife crime statistic. One life lost, a family shattered and whoever did it has just thrown their life away too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A scene remains in place around the address in Salisbury Grove to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches, with police saying they are “committed” to getting the family “the answers they need.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes said: “The loss of a young life in such sudden and violent circumstances is an absolute tragedy, and we are treating this incident very seriously and doing everything we can to identify those responsible.”

Another neighbour, speaking at the scene, added: “I heard sirens last night but I never thought much of it until I got up this morning. Unfortunately crime isn’t uncommon around here but never anything like this.

"People are struggling at the moment with the cost of everything going up and it leaves kids who feel like they have nothing to live for resorting to crime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pedalbourne reference 13230154405 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.