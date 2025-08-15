Three men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Brett Stogden in Wakefield.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All three men, aged 19, 20 and 27, were arrested this afternoon and are all from the Wakefield area.

They were arrested from addresses in Ossett and the Lupset area of Wakefield, and remain police custody at this time, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three men, aged 19, 20 and 27, were arrested this afternoon and are all from the Wakefield area. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The arrests come just hours after police formally identified Dale Stogden, known as Brett, aged 50, from Wakefield, as the man killed after a shot was fired from a vehicle on Doncaster Road near to the BP petrol station in Wakefield on Tuesday night.

A Toyota RAV4 car, which police believe was used in the offence, was recovered on Wednesday evening after being found abandoned at an address in Wakefield. It has now been recovered for analysis by crime scene investigation officers.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Ploughland.

Information, including footage, can also be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/13XM020125W60-PO1.