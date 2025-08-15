Breaking

Doncaster Road: Three arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal shooting of Brett Stogden in Wakefield

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2025, 17:39 BST
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Brett Stogden in Wakefield.

All three men, aged 19, 20 and 27, were arrested this afternoon and are all from the Wakefield area.

Most Popular

They were arrested from addresses in Ossett and the Lupset area of Wakefield, and remain police custody at this time, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
All three men, aged 19, 20 and 27, were arrested this afternoon and are all from the Wakefield area.placeholder image
All three men, aged 19, 20 and 27, were arrested this afternoon and are all from the Wakefield area. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The arrests come just hours after police formally identified Dale Stogden, known as Brett, aged 50, from Wakefield, as the man killed after a shot was fired from a vehicle on Doncaster Road near to the BP petrol station in Wakefield on Tuesday night.

A Toyota RAV4 car, which police believe was used in the offence, was recovered on Wednesday evening after being found abandoned at an address in Wakefield. It has now been recovered for analysis by crime scene investigation officers.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Ploughland.

Information, including footage, can also be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/13XM020125W60-PO1.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice