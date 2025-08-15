The daughters of a man shot dead in Wakefield have issued a plea for his killer to “hand yourself in”.

Detectives investigating the incident have formally identified Dale Stogden, known as Brett, aged 50, from Wakefield, as the man killed.

Police received a report at 9.43pm on Tuesday night (August 12) that a man had been seriously injured after a shot was fired from a vehicle on Doncaster Road near to the BP petrol station in Wakefield. Brett was taken to hospital where he sadly died from his injuries.

Now in a statement released today, his daughters have called on his killer to “hand yourself in”.

“We are in complete shock at the loss of our dad in such horrific violent circumstances,” the statement read. “We will miss him, and our breakfast get togethers. We will miss his big smile. Dad, we hope you are no longer in pain and that you can rest in peace. We will always love and miss you.”

“We would like to ask the person who took our dad’s life so cruelly, please hand yourself in then we can have some closure and lay him to rest.”

A Toyota RAV4 car, which police believe was used in the offence, was recovered on Wednesday evening after being found abandoned at an address in Wakefield. It has now been recovered for analysis by crime scene investigation officers.

Officers believe the car was abandoned in Dunbar Street in the immediate aftermath of the shooting and are keen to speak to any motorists or others in the area who may have seen anyone in the street from around 9.40pm on Tuesday night.

Motorists who were in the area, between 9.30pm and 9.45pm on the night in question, who have dashcams fitted are asked to check whether they have captured any footage of this vehicle.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team who is leading the investigation said: “We are determined to get answers for Brett’s family and ensure that those involved in this senseless crime are brought to justice.

“I would like to extend my thanks again to those who have already provided information to assist this investigation. I would like to reassure you that there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes and all available lines of enquiry are being followed up.”

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Ploughland.

Information, including footage, can also be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/13XM020125W60-PO1.