A car believed to have been used in a deadly attack in Wakefield has been found by cops, as a murder investigation continues.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Toyota RAV4 was found abandoned at an address in the city last night (August 13) and has now been taken for analysis.

A car believed to have been used in a deadly attack in Wakefield has been found by cops, as a murder investigation continues. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

It comes after a shooting near the BP petrol station on Doncaster Road the evening before, with officers called to the scene shortly before 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 50-year-old man was found with serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, but died a short time later.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, who is leading the investigation, said: “Multiple enquiries remain ongoing into Tuesday’s extremely serious incident in Wakefield in which a local man was fatally shot.

“My officers are following lines of enquiry and we have had a strong response to our appeals so far. I want to thank all those who have got in touch and urge anyone who has any information about this murder to contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Doncaster Road is busy on most evenings at that location and we particularly continue to urge any drivers who were in the area between 9.30pm and 9.45pm to check dashcam footage.”

Those who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation has been urged to call 101 quoting Operation Ploughland.