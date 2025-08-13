Breaking

Doncaster Road Wakefield shooting: Man in 50s dies after reported 'firearms discharge', police confirm

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 13th Aug 2025, 08:25 BST
A man in his 50s has died after a reported shooting in Wakefield.

Police were called to Doncaster Road, near Fall Ings Road, shortly before 10pm last night.

A man in his 50s has died after a reported shooting in Wakefield. | Google/National World

The force said they’d been told that that “a man had been seriously injured following a firearms discharge”.

He was rushed to hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Enquiries are continuing, as an increased police presence remains in the area.

More details are expected on the incident.

