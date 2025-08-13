A man in his 50s has died after a reported shooting in Wakefield.

Police were called to Doncaster Road, near Fall Ings Road, shortly before 10pm last night.

The force said they’d been told that that “a man had been seriously injured following a firearms discharge”.

He was rushed to hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Enquiries are continuing, as an increased police presence remains in the area.

More details are expected on the incident.