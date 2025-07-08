A man has been charged with burglary and robbery offences in Horsforth.

Thomas Wilson, aged 25, appeared before Leeds magistrates on Monday, July 8.

He faces charges related to burglaries at premises on North Road and Victoria Crescent that occurred on Friday, July 4.

Additionally, he is suspected of committing a robbery at a commercial property on Town Street the previous Wednesday, July 2.

Wilson, of Victoria Mount in Horsforth, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, August 4.

He was also sentenced to two weeks behind bars after admitting a theft from a shop.