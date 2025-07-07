Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is wanted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

West Yorkshire Police warns members of the public not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Members of the public should are instead asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1 . Theft from shop Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 16/06/2025 Ref: LD0037

2 . Theft from shop Area: Leeds West Offence Date:13/06/2025 Ref: LD0038

3 . Assault Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 29/06/2025 Ref: LD0039

4 . Assault Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 29/06/2025 Ref: LD0040

5 . Theft Area: Leeds North West Offence Date: 15/06/2025 Ref: LD0041