Caught on camera: 17 CCTV photos issued in Leeds of people wanted for thefts, robberies and assaults

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

Police have posted 17 pictures this last week of people wanted over crimes reported in Leeds.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is wanted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

West Yorkshire Police warns members of the public not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Members of the public should are instead asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 16/06/2025 Ref: LD0037

1. Theft from shop

Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 16/06/2025 Ref: LD0037 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds West Offence Date:13/06/2025 Ref: LD0038

2. Theft from shop

Area: Leeds West Offence Date:13/06/2025 Ref: LD0038 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 29/06/2025 Ref: LD0039

3. Assault

Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 29/06/2025 Ref: LD0039 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 29/06/2025 Ref: LD0040

4. Assault

Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 29/06/2025 Ref: LD0040 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds North West Offence Date: 15/06/2025 Ref: LD0041

5. Theft

Area: Leeds North West Offence Date: 15/06/2025 Ref: LD0041 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds North West Offence Date: 15/06/2025 Ref: LD0042

6. Theft

Area: Leeds North West Offence Date: 15/06/2025 Ref: LD0042 | West Yorkshire Police

