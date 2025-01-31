Police release CCTV images of suspect after iPads and cash stolen during burglary at Leeds firm

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify over a burglary at a business in Horsforth.

Officers are seeking the suspect’s identity in connection with a burglary at office premises in Brook Foot Court, Low Lane, on January 24 where several iPads and cash were stolen.

Do you recognise this man?Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man? | WYP

Anyone who recognises the man in the images is asked to contact PC 1358 Russell at Otley Police Station via 101 quoting crime reference 13250043052 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

