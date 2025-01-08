Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Leeds have released images of a suspect linked to three attempted robberies.

The first incident occurred at the Subway restaurant on New Road Side in Horsforth just after 8pm on Thursday, December 12.

A masked man pushed a lone female member of staff into the kitchen where he threatened her and demanded she open the safe.

Leeds police are searching for a masked suspect linked to three attempted robberies. | West Yorkshire Police

The robbery was interrupted when a delivery driver entered the store and confronted the man, who then punched the driver in the face before fleeing the scene empty-handed.

Less than half an hour later, at around 8:30pm, the same suspect entered Morrisons Daily on Broadgate Lane. He attempted to climb over the counter screen while shouting, "This is a robbery".

Staff members blocked him from accessing a storeroom, and he left the store without taking anything.

After the failed robbery, he approached a woman who had just parked outside and demanded her car keys. He attempted to grab them from her but ultimately failed and ran off up Broadgate Lane towards Town Street.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25 years old. He was wearing a black puffer jacket, black trousers, a black balaclava, and black gloves. He was also carrying a large black cross-body bag.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "While the man’s face was covered during the offences, elements of his clothing may be recognisable to anyone who saw him in the area around the time of the incidents.

"Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13240676488 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat."