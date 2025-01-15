Londis Kippax: First pictures as thieves make off with stock after Leeds store raid - everything we know
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leeds District CID would like to speak to anyone who has information about the break-in.
What happened?
Thieves used a blue vehicle to drive through the store’s entrance shutters and then made off with a quantity of stock.
Where and when did this happen?
The incident is reported to have occurred between just before 12.10am and 12.20am yesterday morning (Tuesday, January 14) at the Londis convenience store on High Street, Kippax.
Has anyone been arrested?
No arrests are reported to have been as of yet with police enquiries still ongoing.
What has police said?
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who has footage or information which could assist police is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13250021664.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
What should I do if I have any information?
Information can also be given online via the 101LiveChator anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.