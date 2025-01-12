The 13 worst Leeds neighbourhoods for burglaries named by new West Yorkshire Police figures including Harehills and Hyde Park

The most targeted areas of Leeds by burglars have been named in new police figures.

Data from all police forces, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence of burglary recorded in Leeds from November 2023 and October 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 6,742 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

The force’s Easy Street campaign gives advice to residents on reviewing their home security, as well as raising awareness of what makes homes an easy target for burglars. Securing all locks and windows and making sure they meet minimum security standards, keeping valuables out of sight, growing hardy bushes and shrubs and installing dusk to dawn lighting can all reduce the risk of being burgled.

These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most burglary offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location

Leeds City Centre recorded 505 burglaries between November 2023 and October 2024

1. City centre

Leeds City Centre recorded 505 burglaries between November 2023 and October 2024 | Asadour Guzelian

Hyde Park, Headingley South and Woodhouse recorded 145 burglaries between November 2023 and October 2024

2. Hyde Park, Headingley South and Woodhouse

Hyde Park, Headingley South and Woodhouse recorded 145 burglaries between November 2023 and October 2024 | National World

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 132 burglaries between November 2023 and October 2024

3. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 132 burglaries between November 2023 and October 2024 | James Hardisty

Gipton South saw 130 burglaries between November 2023 and October 2024

4. Gipton South

Gipton South saw 130 burglaries between November 2023 and October 2024 | National World

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhoods within Harehills recorded 126 burglaries between November 2023 and October 2024

5. Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhoods within Harehills recorded 126 burglaries between November 2023 and October 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Burley recorded 123 burglaries between November 2023 and October 2024

6. Burley

Burley recorded 123 burglaries between November 2023 and October 2024 | National World Photo: National World

