Data from all police forces, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence of burglary recorded in Leeds from November 2023 and October 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 6,742 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

The force’s Easy Street campaign gives advice to residents on reviewing their home security, as well as raising awareness of what makes homes an easy target for burglars. Securing all locks and windows and making sure they meet minimum security standards, keeping valuables out of sight, growing hardy bushes and shrubs and installing dusk to dawn lighting can all reduce the risk of being burgled.

These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most burglary offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location

1 . City centre Leeds City Centre recorded 505 burglaries between November 2023 and October 2024 | Asadour Guzelian

2 . Hyde Park, Headingley South and Woodhouse Hyde Park, Headingley South and Woodhouse recorded 145 burglaries between November 2023 and October 2024 | National World

3 . Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 132 burglaries between November 2023 and October 2024 | James Hardisty

4 . Gipton South Gipton South saw 130 burglaries between November 2023 and October 2024 | National World

5 . Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhoods within Harehills recorded 126 burglaries between November 2023 and October 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers