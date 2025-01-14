Londis Kippax: Police investigating after thieves use car to smash way into Leeds convenience store
Leeds District CID would like to speak to anyone who has information about the break-in at a Londis convenience store on High Street, Kippax.
The incident is reported to have occurred between just before 12.10am and 12.20am this morning (Tuesday, January 14).
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Thieves used a blue vehicle to drive through entrance shutters and then made off in the with a quantity of stock, heading towards Selby Road.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who has footage or information which could assist police is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13250021664.”
Information can also be given online via the 101LiveChat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.