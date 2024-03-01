They showcase the best of what the village had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam-packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the community with restaurants, schools, pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport all in focus. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 36 photos to take you back to east Leeds in 1998 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Kippax in the early 2000s
Do you remenber Paul and Maggie Davis? They were owners of Truffles restaurant. Pictured in April 2001. Photo: YPN
2. Kippax in the early 2000s
Dinner lady Christine Hartley says goodbye after retiring from Kippax Ash Tree Primary School. Pictured in April 2002. Photo: Third Party
3. Kippax in the early 2000s
Kippax's own Gary Edwards was nominated as Leeds United's supporter of the season by his daughter Vicky. Pictured in June 2000. Photo: YPN
4. Kippax in the early 2000s
Match action from Kippax against Bramhope in the Wetherby League in July 2000. Pitcured is Kippax bowler Alan Boyer. Photo: YPN
5. Kippax in the early 2000s
January 2000 and pupils from Kippax North Primary wearing some of the new florescent road safety armbands given to the school. Pictured are Abbie Wills and Rachael Corrigan. Photo: YPN
6. Kippax in the early 2000s
Kippax's Arthur Boothroyd with his home made 'Empress of Kippax' miniature showmans engine a quarter size of the original. He finished it in 1987 made from scrap metal and other odds and ends. He is pictured displaying it at Ledsham Fayre in September 2000. Photo: YPN