Judges at the court also heard the case of a child rapist brought to justice for historic offences, two thugs who attacked a man with a hammer and a father-of-five who deliberately drove his van at someone in a row over a stolen saw.

Those sentenced at the court this week included:

Joseph Brian Parkin

Clockwise from top left, burglars Christopher Thrush, Thomas Knowles and Peter Saville each appeared before Leeds Crown Court.

A 'dangerous' paedophile who preyed on two schoolgirls after he wrote his mobile number on the back seat of bus has been jailed.

Joseph Brian Parkin, 23, of William Prince Grove, Belle Vue, was given a suspended sentence last June for contacting 13 and 14-year-old girls and leaving them messages, which put him in breach of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

But when he was handed the sentence, he was already in further communication with two more youngsters after they saw his message on the bus and contacted him.

Thomas Knowles

A family was left devastated after a burglar ransacked their home in Leeds and stole a sacred Buddha statue used for worship.

A judge who jailed Thomas Knowles over the break-in said the offence was aggravated by the fact that he had stolen an item of religious value.

The court heard Knowles, 31, of Lea Park Grove, Belle Isle, used a screwdriver to force open a window and caused around £1,000 worth of damage.

Alan Steele

A child rapist has been brought to justice for historic sex offences against two young girls.

Alan Steele, 52, of Lindsey Mount, Richmond Hill, was handed an extended prison sentence of 16 years after a court heard how the victims continue to suffer from the abuse.

The victims, both now adults, read statements to Leeds Crown Court describing the trauma they had gone through.

Brendon Cawley

A father-of-five who deliberately drove his van on the wrong side of the road while aiming for another man has narrowly escaped jail.

Brendon Cawley, 32, of Green Hill Road, Armley, drove the wan at the man after they had argued about the theft of a stihl saw worth £1,400.

The court heard that Cawley, whose wife is in a wheelchair, had suffered with mental health issues for many years

Peter Saville

A 'professional' burglar has been jailed over a crime spree in which he targeted homes to steal jewellery.

Peter Saville, 44, confessed to police about a string of offences carried out across West Yorkshire when he was arrested.

Leeds Crown Court heard Saville committed offences at 11 homes during November and December last year.

Christopher Thrush

A drunk burglar who left a family terrified after breaking into their home during the night was caught after he dropped his own house keys at the crime scene.

Christopher Thrush was identified as the burglar from shoe prints in the kitchen, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Thrush, 34, of Pigeon Cote Road, Seacroft, had been released from prison on licence just five days before committing his latest offence.

Nicholas Owen and Callum Halkyard

Two armed thugs who burst into a property and attacked a man with hammer before robbing him have been handed jail sentences totalling more than 13 years.

Nicholas Owen, 44, of Smawthorne Avenue, Castleford, and Callum Halkyard, 20, of Tarn Close, Castleford, took a £6,800 Rolex watch off the man's wrist and stole three mobile phones and a bank card before fleeing a taxi.

The court was told that the victim had advertised the expensive Rolex for sale on Facebook and was meant to be selling it later that day.