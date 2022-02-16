A judge who jailed Thomas Knowles over the break-in said the offence was aggravated by the fact that he had stolen an item of religious value.

Leeds Crown Court heard Knowles targeted the family home on Eaton Square, Middleton, on December 20 last year.

Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, said Knowles used a screwdriver to force open a window and caused around £1,000 worth of damage.

Thomas Knowles stole a Buddha statue during a burglary at a family home in Middleton. He was jailed for 29 months at Leeds Crown Court.

Knowles then "turned the house upside down" as he ransacked the property looking for valuables.

Mr Sharp said: "It is perhaps significant that among the items stolen were several items the family had brought with them from China."

The court heard family members were particularly distressed that a statue of Buddha and an incense burner were missing.

Mr Sharp added: "These were sacred objects and especially sentimental items.

"They used them for worship purposes."

The family described in a statement how they felt "lost" without the statue.

Knowles also stole jewellery and others items to the value of around £2,000.

The 31-year-old defendant cut himself during the break-in and he was identified from blood recovered at the scene.

Knowles refused to comment when questioned during an interview.

He later tried to claim that the break-in had been "staged for insurance purposes."

Knowles, of Lea Park Grove, Belle Isle, pleaded guilty to burglary.

He has previous convictions for wounding with intent, burglary and theft.

At the time of the break-in was the subject of a suspended jail sentence for driving while disqualified.

Shila Whitehead, mitigating, said Knowles pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage.

Ms Whitehead said Knowles committed the offence to help his brother after he got into debt.

Knowles was jailed for 29 months.