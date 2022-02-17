Alan Steele was handed an extended prison sentence of 16 years after a court heard how the victims continue to suffer from the abuse he subjected them to.

The victims, both now adults, read statements to Leeds Crown Court describing the trauma they had gone through.

One of the victims was abused by Steele when she was aged just seven years old.

Child rapist Alan Steele was given an extended prison sentence of 16 years at Leeds Crown Court.

Steele, 52, of Lindsey Mount, Richmond Hill, pleaded guilty to rape of a child under 13, indecent assault and sexual assault of a child under 13.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC told Steele he must serve a custodial period of 15 years, two-thirds of which must be spent in jail, followed by a further year on licence.

After the case, Detective Inspector Vicky Alexander, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “Steele was responsible for carrying out a catalogue of sexual abuse.

“His actions caused immeasurable trauma to them, both at the time of the offences and in their lives since.

"We would like to recognise the courage they have shown in coming forward and supporting the investigation that has seen him brought to justice.

“Offences such as this are always treated seriously and fully investigated by specialist safeguarding officers, regardless of the passage of time.