Christopher Thrush was jailed for 28 months over the burglary at the house on Gipton Wood Road, Oakwood, on January 24 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Thrush climbed into the property through a ground floor window at just after 4am.

He searched the living and took a laptop before going upstairs into a bedroom where a mum and daughter were sleeping.

Mr Sharp said Thrush had been drinking and the mum was woken by the "stench" of alcohol and by the defendant banging into the side of the bed.

Thrush grabbed an iPhone, worth £600, from the room before running downstairs and escaping.

The phone was fitted with a tracker which police used to find Thrush in possession of the device over a mile away from the property an hour later.

Thrush was identified as the burglar from shoe prints in the kitchen.

He had also dropped his own house keys outside the burgled property as he fled.

Thrush, 34, of Pigeon Cote Road, Seacroft, pleaded guilty to burglary.

He has a number of previous convictions for burglary dating back to when he was a youth in 2003.

He had been released from prison on licence just five days before committing his latest offence.

Thrush also has convictions for burglary and wounding.

Martin Morrow, mitigating, said Thrush pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage.

Mr Morrow said Thrush's offending was linked to drug and alcohol abuse and he wished to receive help to beat his addictions to prevent him reoffending.