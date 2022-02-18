Most of the incident was captured on CCTV, Leeds Crown Court heard, when Brendon Cawley, aged 32, appeared for sentencing today after previously having pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

It occurred on November 14 last year while Cawley was driving a blue transit van which stopped at the traffic lights at the Tong Road and Whingate junction.

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said the passenger jumped from the van and ran away and Cawley, of Green Hill Road, Armley, gave chase in the van which he drove the wrong side of the traffic island and grass verge before going the wrong way on the opposite carriageway.

There is a small gap in footage but then the passenger reappears trying to flag down another vehicle. Ms Pryke told the hearing on Friday morning that further footage shows Cawley driving straight at him but braking at the last minute.

They both denied anything happened but an off duty special constable had witnessed the entire incident - and the duo conceded they had had an argument.

Frances Pencheon, defending, told the court "there was background" to the offence, which "was at worst a short-lived incident and not the case where the police were involved and sirens, which is often the case in this court."

Mr Pencheon added: "On the way to recover the tool, the male ran from the van and the defendant panicked. He deeply regrets his actions that day and chased after the man that ran from the van. It was totally out of character."

The court also heard that Cawley, who has five children and a wife who is in a wheelchair, had suffered with his mental health for many years and was currently being screened for autism.

His Honour Judge Batiste said he would give Cawley a chance and sentenced him to 12 months in prison but suspended custody for a period of two years. Cawley also has to complete 30 rehabilitation days and was disqualified from driving for two years, after which he will have to take an extended driving test.

Judge Batiste said: "Whilst it is not lengthy it is extremely dangerous. You used your car as a weapon.

"It is clear you would struggle in prison and possibly be suicidal. Your wife is in a wheelchair and you have five children.

"Saving you from immediate custody, I am impressed by two factors. Given the background you have come from you have avoided a criminal lifestyle - that is something to your credit - and tried to educate your children. These are things that I am impressed by.

"If you take nothing else from this, please take this. I am giving you once chance. If you throw that back in my face I will have to lock you up."